Duck Dynasty Star Sadie Robertson's Honeymoon Pictures Will Send You Straight To Paradise

Already need a break from winter? Sadie Robertson's honeymoon pictures will send you straight to paradise.

On Monday, the Duck Dynasty star shared some snapshots from her honeymoon on Instagram. And, from the looks of it, married life is definitely treating her well! "I might not be able to take the beach with me BUT IM TAKING THE VIEW AYEEEE," she captioned her post, where she and new hubby Christian Huff can be seen soaking up the sun and eating lunch beachside. "I know it's only week 1 but marriage is awesome."

Christian also posted some pics from their tropical honeymoon—and he couldn't help but gush over the new Mrs. Huff in the caption. He wrote, "best week of my life with my smokin wife."

The couple were married on November 25 in a romantic ceremony at the Roberston's family home in West Monroe, La. After tying the knot, she took a moment to thank their fans for their well wishes following their big day with a sweet message.