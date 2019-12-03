Inside Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Thanksgiving With "Close Family"

by Jess Cohen | Tue., Dec. 3, 2019 8:57 AM
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are enjoying some time away from the spotlight.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are taking a much deserved break from royal duties after a difficult few months in the public eye. Instead, the couple is spending time with their baby boy, Archie Harrison, who they welcomed in May. As fans of the royals will recall, a spokesperson for Harry and Meghan confirmed last month that the couple will be skipping Christmas at Sandringham with Queen Elizabeth II this year.
"The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are looking forward to extended family time towards the end of this month," the spokesperson said in mid-November. "Having spent the last two Christmases at Sandringham, Their Royal Highnesses will spend the holiday this year, as a new family, with the Duchess' mother Doria Ragland."
The statement also noted, "This decision is in line with precedent set previously by other members of the Royal Family, and has the support of Her Majesty The Queen."
So, how did Harry and Meghan celebrate Thanksgiving this year? According to The HeirPod podcast, hosted by royal expert Omid Scobie, the couple spent time with "close family" over the holiday.
"As we record this, the Sussexes are away, they are on their break right up until Christmas," Omid shares. "I understand that they celebrated Thanksgiving privately with close family, which is lovely."
Shutterstock
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex took to Instagram on Thanksgiving to send their followers a heartwarming message.
"WISHING you a VERY HAPPY THANKSGIVING from OUR FAMILY to YOURS," the message read.
The couple's break from the spotlight was first revealed in October, when The Sunday Times reported that Meghan and Harry would be taking six weeks away for "family time." It was also reported that Meghan and Harry would be taking their son to America for the first time, likely to visit his grandma in California amid the Thanksgiving holiday.
Around this same time, a royal source confirmed to NBC News, "The Duke and Duchess have a full schedule of engagements and commitments until mid-November, after which they will be taking some much-needed family time."
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?