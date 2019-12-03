Kanye West Canceled on James Corden 3 Times Before Finally Filming Carpool Karaoke

Third times a charm!

Kanye West might have made Late Late Show history with his Airpool Karaoke back in October, but it almost didn't happen! On Monday, James Corden stopped by Jimmy Kimmel Live and revealed that it took several tries to get the rapper to agree to doing the fan-favorite segment.

"This was actually the third time that we had tried to do a sort-of Carpool Karaoke with Kanye," he told host Jimmy Kimmel. "The first time, he agreed and then he cancelled a few days later and you're like, ‘Oh, well that's a shame but it's fine.'"

On his next try, James said that Kanye's request to reschedule came at the least opportune time.

"The second time that Kanye cancelled Carpool Karaoke was so late in the day that I was driving up his road in the car with all the cameras," the Late Late Show host continued. "And I got this phone call saying it's been cancelled. And I literally—I think I basically turned around outside his house to go back to the studio."