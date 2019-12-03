Kendall Jenner's Alleged Home Intruder Arrested For Trespassing

  • By
    &

by Jamie Blynn | Tue., Dec. 3, 2019 8:39 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Kendall Jenner

John Photography/Shutterstock

Kendall Jenner's safety has been threatened.

Late Monday night, a man named Richard Eggers was arrested for trespassing on the 24-year-old's California property, E! News can confirm. Eggers allegedly scaled the fence of her Hollywood Hills home and began making his way toward her house. Thankfully, the reality star is OK, E! News has learned. The intruder was not near her home and her great security team was able to catch him. 

Back in September, according to TMZ, Eggers had been spotted on Jenner's security cameras, but he had run away before her team was able to catch him. 

Unfortunately, this isn't the first time Jenner has had to deal with intruders. Back in 2016, a 25-year-old man was arrested for stalking after he was found standing in her driveway waiting for her to arrive home.

"I, literally, once a week have a stalker, maybe more, twice a week," she previously said on an episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians. "Some show up at my house, every single day."

Watch

Kendall Jenner's Best Clapbacks

Two years later, in October 2018, she was granted a restraining order against alleged stalker John Ford, who had trespassed on her property four times in three months. "As a result of Mr. Ford's repeated stalking," she said in documents obtained by E! News, "I have suffered and continue to suffer emotional distress."

By June 2019, Ford, a Canadian citizen, had been deported.

For her part, Jenner blames the attacks partially on TMZ.

"How do you guys think these terrifying people know where my house is?" she previously tweeted. "Cuz you release not only photos but my location. it is so beyond unsafe. is this not our one ounce of privacy we can get??? i understand what i've signed up for but when you release the exact location to where i live THAT is when you're putting my life in danger. your home is your safe haven, but for me, cuz of outlets like you, my home is anything BUT. you should be ashamed of yourself."

Trending Stories

Latest News
Kim Kardashian, KUWTK, Giving Tuesday

Revisit the Kardashian-Jenners' Most Charitable Moments in Honor of Giving Tuesday 2019

See the Kardashian-Jenners Giving Back: Giving Tuesday 2019

Kimye Loves Chick-fil-A, Pete's $1M NDA & Are Kards Royal?

Khloe Kardashian Surprised By Tristan Thompson's "Promise Ring"

Khloe Kardashian, KUWTK 1710

See How Khloe Kardashian Reacted After Tristan Thompson Gave Her Lavish Gifts

Tristan Showers Khloe With Gifts: "KUWTK" Katch-Up (S17, Ep 10)

Caitlyn Jenner, Khloe Kardashian

Caitlyn Jenner Admits She Hasn't Spoken to Khloe Kardashian In "5 or 6 Years"

TAGS/ Kendall Jenner , Kardashians , Arrests , Crime , Celebrities , Top Stories , Apple News
  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.