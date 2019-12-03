The Bachelor Reveals What Brings Hannah Brown Back Into Peter Weber's Orbit

The Bachelor is switching things up for the three-hour season 24 premiere with Peter Weber handing out the roses.

Peter, who was the third runner-up during Hannah Brown's season of The Bachelorette, begins handing out the roses on Monday, Jan. 6 as 30 contestants vie for his heart. Among those contestants are three flight attendants—and Hannah Brown makes an appearance as teased in the first trailer for the new season. Look for "one assertive charmer" who steals Peter—and a kiss—away many times during the meet-and-greet cocktail party.

This season, the premiere doesn't end with the elimination of eight contestants at the first rose ceremony. Viewers get to see the first group date with nine ladies going through flight school with Marine Corps pilot Alisa Johnson and Katie Higgins Cook, the first pilot in the Navy's Blue Angels squad. Plus, one contestant gets to meet Peter's entire family at his parents' vow renewal that also features a Tenille Arts performance.