Why Jason Derulo and Jordin Sparks Aren't Friendly Exes

It's been more than five years since Jason Derulo and Jordin Sparks called it quits.

In an interview with the New York Post published Tuesday, the 30-year-old singer revealed where he stands with his ex—and it looks like they're not particularly friendly. 

"No, we're not," he replied when asked by the interviewer. "But not for any particular reason...She's happy; she has her family—her kid and her husband [Dana Isaiah]—so  I'm happy for her." 

In fact, the "Whatcha Say?" star suggested he learned a lot from their romance.

"I've learned that I really don't want to be in a relationship," he said. "I don't think it's that time in my life. I'm so focused on my craft and my art, man, that there's very little time to give to somebody at this point in my life. I'm very single—super single." 

Sparks and Derulo sparked romance rumors in 2011 and confirmed their relationship in 2012. The two were together for years and Sparks was "instrumental" in Derulo's recovery from his neck injury. However, they called it quits in 2014. Sources told E! News the split was mutual.

"Every relationship has ups and downs," Derulo said during a 2014 episode of On Air With Ryan Seacrest. "There was a lot of pressures of marriage. There was a lot of arguing and stuff like that that just weighed on our relationship over time."

Watch

Jason Derulo Opens Up on Jordin Sparks Split

Sparks also referenced the split in a remix of Drake's "How 'Bout Now."

The American Idol alumna married Isaiah in 2017 and welcomed their first child in 2018. 

To read Derulo's full interview, head over to New York Post.

