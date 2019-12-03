You'll Never Guess Which Song Scored More Spotify Streams Than "Old Town Road" and "Bad Guy" in 2019

by kelli boyle | Tue., Dec. 3, 2019 5:58 AM
The year (and the decade) is just about over, which means Spotify has released its annual end of year "Wrapped" numbers!
On Tuesday, the streaming service announced the list of its most-streamed artists, albums and songs of the year, as well as the entire decade. And while there are some names on these lists that will surprise no one, the most-streamed song of the year might actually come as a bit of a shock.
Lil Nas X and Billie Eilish dominated the music charts in 2019 with their respective singles "Old Town Road" and "Bad Guy." Based on those songs' massive popularity, one would think either of those two singles would be the song of the year. But no, the honor of the most-streamed song of 2019 goes to Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello's breakout hit "Señorita!"
The steamy single raked in over 1 billion streams, with Eilish's "Bad Guy" nabbing second with 900 million. Post Malone's "Sunflower" from Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse is third, Ariana Grande's hit "7 Rings" is fourth and "Old Town Road" featuring Billy Ray Cyrus is fifth.
Although surprising, this single snagging the top spot tracks. It was also Spotify's most-streamed song of the summer this year, with Ed Sheeran and Justin Bieber's collaboration "I Don't Care" coming in second, "Bad Guy" coming in third and "Old Town Road" coming in fourth.
As for Spotify's most-streamed song of the decade, Sheeran has snagged the top honor with his 2017 hit single "Shape Of You." The track—which was also Spotify's most-streamed song of 2017—has earned a staggering 2.3 billion streams since its release.
While the English singer got the song of the decade title, he's only the second-most streamed artist of the decade. Spotify's top artist of the entire decade is Drake, whose music was played over 28 billion times. In third place is Post Malone, in fourth is Grande and Eminemis fifth.
Now, let's focus on 2019. Post Malone is Spotify's most-streamed artist of the year, globally. Eilish and Grande are the second and third most-streamed artists, with Sheeran and Bad Bunny in fourth and fifth.
Despite him being the most popular artist, Post Malone's album Hollywood's Bleeding has come in second place to Eilish's WHEN WE ALL FALL ASLEEP, WHERE DO WE GO?, which dominated this year with over 6 billion streams. According to the streaming service, this is the first time a female-led album has ever received top placement on "Wrapped." (Add that to her already long list of historic successes this year.) Grande's Thank U, Next is in third. Sheeran's No. 6 Collaborations Project is fourth and Mendes' Shawn Mendes is fifth.
When it comes to female artists of the year, Eilish is the top, Grande is in second, Taylor Swift is third, Cabello is fourth and Halsey is fifth. As for the top female artists of the decade, Grande has been honored in first place, globally. Following her are Rihanna, Swift, Sia and Beyoncé.
For the men's part, the top five most-streamed male artists of 2019 are Post Malone, Sheeran, Bad Bunny, Khalid and J Balvin. The top five of the decade are Drake, Sheeran, Post Malone, Eminem and The Weeknd.
What a decade of music it has been!
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?