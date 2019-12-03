Scarlett Johansson Serves Up Serious Girl Power In First Black Widow Trailer

Natasha Romanoff is back. That's right, the first Black Widow trailer is here!

Scarlett Johanssonkicks some major a$# in the first teaser trailer for her Avengers character's highly anticipated solo film, in theaters May 2020. And prepare yourselves, Marvel fans. The very first line in the clip, released on Tuesday, is going to hit you right in the feels. It's a line straight out of Avengers: Endgame.

"I used to have nothing," Johansson is heard saying. Then, flashback clips of Hawkeye (Jeremy Renner) and Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) pop up as she continues, "And then I got this job. This family." Johansson gives herself a long, hard look in a mirror as she's heard saying, "But nothing lasts forever."

The intensity continues to build through some more quick shots, but things really get interesting when the Marriage Story star says, "I've lived a lot of lives, but I'm done running from my past."

Next, she finds herself fighting toe-to-toe in an apartment with Midsommar star Florence Pugh, aka Yelena Belova, who is revealed to be Black Widow's sister!