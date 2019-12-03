Paul Wesley’s Vampire Diaries Ending Would Have Looked Totally Different

The Vampire Diaries series finale would have looked a lot different had Paul Wesley been at the helm.

On Monday, Stefan Salvatore himself stopped by Watch What Happens Live and told host Andy Cohen that he had an alternate ending in mind.

"I think—I honestly think both brothers should have died," Paul admitted. "And I feel good about [the ending] although I would have liked that we both died and that Elena—the girl at the end of the show—like, all her memory was wiped and went to live a normal life and forgot that we ever existed. I think that would have been nice."

His ideal ending was so well-thought-out that fellow guest Jane Lynch quipped, "Wow, you should be writing this show."

Still on the topic of his brooding vampire character, Paul recalled how he'd prepare to play the role. "Based on the chest photos, clearly a lot of working out," he joked. "A lot of tanning. A lot of shaving of my chest…Well, I was playing a 17-year-old, so I kind of didn't have a choice in the matter."