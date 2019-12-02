Prince Andrew Accuser Says She'll Never Forget the ''Disgusting'' Sexual Encounter

Prince Andrew's accuser, Virginia Giuffre, is once again speaking out about the alleged sexual encounter she had with the rince many years ago.

In a new interview with the BBC's Panorama, the now-35-year-old once again goes into detail—she's previously made these claims in court—about how she was allegedly trafficked by convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein and his alleged madame Ghislaine Maxwell. According to Virginia, she was allegedly pulled into their sex trafficking plot when she was a locker room attendant at President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida. She claims Ghislaine recruited her for training as a massage therapist, but she ended up being forced into performing sex acts on men like Epstein and the Duke of York. "They seemed like nice people so I trusted them," she said of Ms. Maxwell and the late Epstein.

Virginia claims she eventually met Prince Andrew at a nightclub in 2001, where they spent the first part of the night dancing. She described, "I mean it was horrible, and this guy was sweating all over me, like his sweat was like, it was raining basically everywhere, I was just like grossed out from it, but I knew I had to keep him happy because that's what Jeffrey and Ghislaine would have expected from me."