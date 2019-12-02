Sorry, Ladies! Lizzie McGuire's Ethan Craft Is Engaged

by Cydney Contreras | Mon., Dec. 2, 2019 6:50 PM
We hate to be the bearer of bad news, but it must be shared: Ethan Craft is officially off the market.
Clayton Snyder, aka the teen heartthrob of the early 'aughts and the man who stole Lizzie McGuire's heart, proposed to his longtime girlfriend Allegra Edwards on Thanksgiving and she, of course, said yes. Clayton made the exciting announcement on Instagram, alongside the obligatory ring and downright jealousy-inducing pictures. "Dear Allegra. Some things never change. Except, a lot changed, and then it got very similar, but very different, but better, and now, your finger's a bit heavier. And not just because of all the pecan pie. What a Thanksgiving. I love your laugh. I love your heart. I love your family. I love you. Looking forward to wifing you," the star captioned the adorable photos.
The blonde beauty also commemorated the once in a lifetime moment with her own Instagram announcement. She revealed, "I get to grow older with the love of my life, for the rest of my days. I adore you Clay. Thankful is an understatement."
Congratulations are already pouring in for the future Mr. and Mrs. Snyder. One of the many people who expressed excitement for Clayton was none other than his former co-star Carly Schroeder. Carly, who played Melina in the show, commented, "Congrats bro. Love you."
While the star may be engaged in real life, there's still hope for him and Lizzie McGuire in the Disney universe. In a recent interview with E! News, Hilary Duffrevealed Ethan might be making a comeback in the reboot of the beloved Disney Channel show. She teased, "He is hot. He's very hot. I'm pretty sure there's going to be, there's going to be a thing."
But, as any Lizzie fan will remember, the movie ended in Italy with Lizzie and Gordo locking lips on a romantic Roman rooftop. So there's a good chance that drama is on the horizon, especially after Adam Lamberg confirmed he's returning to the role of Gordo. After all, it wouldn't be Lizzie McGuire without a Team Ethan v. Team Gordo moment, right?
Then again, Hilary, Gordo and the rest of the fam are keeping the plot of the show under tight wraps so who knows what they've all been up to. In short, stay tuned because anything can happen!
Congratulations to the future Mr. and Mrs. Snyder!
Brad Pitt Discusses Struggles with Drinking and Coming to Terms With His ''Mistakes'' in Candid Interview
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?