Amy Poehler and Nick Offerman Promise Making It Season 2 Is Just As Delightful As Season One

If it ain't broke, why fix it?

That's generally the idea going into Making It season two, which hasn't changed much from Making It, season one. E! News' Erin Lim sat down with Amy Poehler and Nick Offerman, hosts of NBC's craft competition, and found out that if you loved the show last season, you're going to love it this season, despite Poehler's jokes.

"There's gonna be so many more blockbuster explosions, CGI, tons of mystery, backstabbing..."

"It's pretty much the same," admitted Offerman.

"We saw how well it went in season one," said Poehler. "And we did what any smart producers would do, and we're gonna just..."

"Keep it the same."

(We'll also spoil for you that that means the craft puns are also still in tact.)