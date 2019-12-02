Amy Poehler and Nick Offerman Promise Making It Season 2 Is Just As Delightful As Season One

by Lauren Piester | Mon., Dec. 2, 2019 4:46 PM
If it ain't broke, why fix it?
That's generally the idea going into Making It season two, which hasn't changed much from Making It, season one. E! News' Erin Lim sat down with Amy Poehler and Nick Offerman, hosts of NBC's craft competition, and found out that if you loved the show last season, you're going to love it this season, despite Poehler's jokes.
"There's gonna be so many more blockbuster explosions, CGI, tons of mystery, backstabbing..."
"It's pretty much the same," admitted Offerman.
"We saw how well it went in season one," said Poehler. "And we did what any smart producers would do, and we're gonna just..."
"Keep it the same."
(We'll also spoil for you that that means the craft puns are also still in tact.)
But just because the show is the same doesn't mean Poehler and Offerman aren't learning a ton from the new set of contestants. Like, for instance, did you know that there are multiple sizes of glue guns, and now they also come in cordless? Offerman didn't!
"In my woodshop, I'm sort of set in my ways, and so I'm not out in the world, I'm not receiving tool catalogs, or keeping up with what the kids are doing, so there are always exciting new innovations," he explains.
Hear more from Offerman and Poehler in the video above!
While Offerman is very much a maker himself, Poehler is less so. Lim quizzed both of the hosts on the things they'd rather make than buy, and there are a few things Poehler would make, but she's mostly ready to buy. You can watch them play that game below!
Making It returns tonight at 10 p.m. on NBC.
E! and NBC are both part of the NBC Universal family.
