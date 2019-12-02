Making It and More: The Best Comfort Food TV Currently on the Air

Comfort food TV is all the rage.

Despite the glut of new and shiny series dropping seemingly every day, whether its happening episodically on traditional broadcast and cable networks or in full-on binge mode on the streaming services (of which there seems to be a new one entering the fray every time we turn around), there's a reason people can't stop watching Friends, The Office, Seinfeld, Golden Girls, Parks and Recreation, Gilmore Girls, 30 Rock—OK you get the picture—on Netflix or Hulu. (And why forthcoming streaming services HBO Max and Peacock have ignited a bidding war over this legacy content, resulting in astronomical price tags.) And that's because life is hard, we're inundated with choices, and sometimes we just want to put something on that feels like a warm hug. (There's a reason this writer has found himself streaming old episodes of The Joy of Painting with Bob Ross on Netflix—and it's not because he's looking to take up painting.)

While there's nothing wrong with getting lost in a marathon of any of the above on a Sunday afternoon long enough to prompt your Netflix account to check in on whether or not you've actually fallen asleep, there's plenty of new comfort food TV out there worth checking out, as well.