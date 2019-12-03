December 2019 Celebrity Book Club Picks From Oprah, Reese Witherspoon, Emma Watson & More

Reese instagram, Oprah instagram
by Jake Thompson | Tue., Dec. 3, 2019 4:00 AM
A new month brings new book recommendations! We love keeping up with what novels, memoirs and nonfiction our favorite stars are cozying up with this winter too. Fortunately, many bookworm celebs have their own book clubs with plenty of recommendations to keep our libraries stacked.
From Oprah to Reese Witherspoon to Emma Watson to Sarah Jessica Parker, here's a sample of stars' December 2019 book club picks. (You can also check out their November 2019 selections).
"I picked this book because it felt like the characters were alive; fully embodied, breathing real people," Oprah shared her praises about Olive, Again—the long-awaited follow-up to the Pulitzer Prize-winning Olive Kitteridge—and her November book club pick. "And this little town in Maine felt like a place I would like to visit."
Book aficionado Reese Witherspoon is ending her year with a book that she describes as "You won't be able to put this one down!" The starlet goes on to say: "This story combines suspense, international intrigue and the murder of an entire family aboard a ship... following the one woman who may just have all the answers."
"We hope you are loving it! Who else has started reading this amazing book?" Emma Watson excitedly shared to her Instagram at the beginning of the month. This book explores who gets to shape the narrative of our times between the foundational powers of men and women, people of color, non-straight people and more.
"Unsheathed. Unplanned and simultaneous," Fashion icon Sarah Jessica Parker raved about Neil Simon's Plaza Suite. She was seen cozying up fireplace-side with the eccentric play that is broken down into three exquisite acts.
"This book tells the story of Renkl's personal life through little vignettes about her family and the happiness and sadness that comes with love and loss." Jenna Bush Hager says of her December book pick. "With Renkl's love for nature shown in this book, Late Migrations made me feel like I was taking a walk through nature myself. While it is a fast read, I read it slowly and enjoyed every word."
Former Indianapolis Colts QB Andrew Luck started his club to share his love of books with readers of all levels. His Veteran Pick (for more seasoned readers) for December 2019 tells the story of an accidental activist, Bill Browder, who started out his adult life as the Wall Street maverick whose instincts led him to Russia just after the breakup of the Soviet Union, where he made his fortune. (Rookie Readers can check out The War that Saved My Life by Kimberly Brubaker Bradley)
