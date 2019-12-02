Why President Donald Trump Won't See Prince Harry and Meghan Markle During His London Visit

President Donald Trump won't be seeing the entire royal family this trip.

As the President of the United States heads to London for a two-day NATO summit, some royal watchers may be wondering if the political leader will be interacting with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

While Trump is scheduled to visit Buckingham Palace Tuesday evening for a drinks reception hosted by Queen Elizabeth II, not every royal family member will be in attendance.

Although Kate Middleton, Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall are expected to attend, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will miss the event because it falls during their "family time."

"The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are looking forward to extended family time towards the end of this month," a spokesperson for the couple previously shared in November. "Having spent the last two Christmases at Sandringham, Their Royal Highnesses will spend the holiday this year, as a new family, with the Duchess' mother Doria Ragland."