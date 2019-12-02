You Might Be Thrilled to See New Photos from You Season 2

  • By
    &

by Lauren Piester | Mon., Dec. 2, 2019 1:31 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
You Season 2

Netflix

The closer we get to the debut of You season two, the more we're learning about it, and the more excited we become. 

The show has been offering up a new photo each day, giving us more looks at Joe's (Penn Badgley) new life in Los Angeles. He's escaped to the West Coast in an effort to outrun all those murders he committed back in New York, especially now that his thought-to-be-dead ex-girlfriend is back to hopefully torment him. 

This week, we've met one of Joe's new coworkers, his new neighbor, and the best friends of the new object of his affection, aptly named Love (Victoria Pedretti). 

Read

Every New Photo From You Season 2 Has Us More Excited...And Scared

The season is all about how much New Yorker Joe hates Los Angeles and every stereotype that goes along with it, so Love and all her friends are all about those LA stereotypes. Yoga, acupuncture, psychedelics, trendy grocery stores, lifestyle blogging—it's all here and Joe is furious about it. 

Love's best friends include Sunrise (Melanie Field), a stay-at-home mommy blogger, and her partner Lucy (Marielle Scott), an "edgy-chic" literary agent. Charlie Barnett plays Gabe, an acupuncturist who might be living LA life to the fullest of all. 

Joe now works at a trendy grocery store/cafe called Anavrin, which is "Nirvana" spelled backwards (in reference to LA grocery store Erewhon, which is almost "Nowhere" spelled backwards). Adwin Brown plays Calvin, the store manager who hires Joe. 

He's also got a new neighbor named Delilah (Carmela Zumbado), an investigative journalist who's got her eye on this suspicious dude. 

You can see all of the new pics below, along with everything we currently know about season two (that we can tell you, at least). You might notice that there's two new characters whose photos have yet to be posted: Will, played by Robin Lord Taylor, and Forty, Love's brother, played by James Scully

Hopefully those are coming soon...

You, Penn Badgley, Netflix, Lifetime

Lifetime

Welcome to LA

Season two is heading to the other side of the country for some light stalking in Los Angeles instead of New York. Will people in New York be better at having curtains? Only time will tell. 

What we do know is that Joe is not a Los Angeles fan in any way. He's gonna hate it, and that's going to be fun. In fact, where the vibe of season one was very much dependent on New York, the vibe of season two is sort of based on how much New Yorkers hate LA. 

You, Season 2

Netflix

Joe Really, Really Hates LA

"There's a very particular romantic feeling that comes with being in New York as a young person, especially without a lot of money. You're young, free, you're struggling and you're trying to find a kindred spirit. Los Angeles is a completely different vibe," EP Sera Gamble told TVLine. "I've lived here since I was 16, and one of the classic truisms about living in LA is that you're surrounded by former New Yorkers who f–ing hate it here. So we started the writers' room for Season 2 by being like, "Joe moves to LA and he completely hates it. Let's talk about how much fun that is."

You Season 2

Netflix

VIctoria Pedretti Takes the Lead

Since Beck is...indisposed, Joe will now be setting his sights on a girl named Love Quinn, played by Haunting of Hill House star Victoria Pedretti

Love is an "artistic" aspiring chef in LA working as a produce manager in a high-end grocery store, and she's not interested in social media or branding and much more into leading an interesting life. She's in grief when she meets Joe, and "can sense he too has known life-changing loss." EP Sera Gamble told EW that Love "embodies the best of Los Angeles," while Joe hates the city and not much is going to change his mind on that. 

Article continues below

You Season 2

Netflix

Love's Got Friends

Love has quite the variety of friends. Melanie Field plays Sunrise, a stay-at-home lifestyle blogger, while Marielle Scott plays Lucy, a literary agent. Charlie Barnett plays Gabe, Love's oldest and closest friend and confidant who's an acupuncturist and psychedelics aficionado. 

You Season 2

Netflix

New Neighbor, Who Dis?

Carmela Zumbado plays Delilah Alves, an investigative reporter who lives in the same building as Joe. "Delilah becomes dangerously invested in her new neighbor, Joe Goldberg, who seems to be hiding something." Oh, he's definitely hiding something. 

You Season 2

Netflix

Joe's Got a New Job

Adwin Brown plays Calvin, Joe's pleasant new boss at the trendy LA grocery store/cafe/bookstore Anavrin (it's Nirvana backwards). "Working at a bookstore with Joe...what can go wrong?" asks the show's Twitter account. Love also works at the store, as does her brother Forty, played by James Scully. He's confident, opinionated, and privileged, a charming and razor-sharp bully. He's working through a 12-step program, relying on his sister for support and attention, but "it never takes much of a shove for him to fall back off the wagon."

Article continues below

You Season 2

Netflix

Long Live Candace

Joe's ex-girlfriend made a surprising appearance at the end of the first season, after we were left to assume Joe had killed her, and clearly Joe also thought he had killed her. He didn't, and Ambyr Childers was promoted to series regular for season two. It's not clear if she has followed Joe to LA or not, but Gamble told THR that she'll have "bigger stuff" this season, and if she's there to torment Joe in any way we are here for it. 

You, Season 2

Netflix

Jenna Ortega Is Ellie

Ortega, who starred in Disney Channel's Stuck in the Middle and as young Jane on Jane the Virgin, will play a young con artist named Ellie who likes to act and appear older than her years. She grew up in the big city with minimal supervision and must take care of herself and do whatever she needs to to make some cash, including scamming Joe Goldberg, apparently. 

You, Season 2

Netflix

Chris D'Elia Shakes Things Up

The casting of comedian Chris D'Elia felt like a surprise, until we read Deadline's description of the character: "Henderson, a designer-hoodie, black Ray-Bans, expensive sneakers-wearing famous comedian with a 'hard-life-lessons man-of-the-people' thing working for him." Sera Gamble also describes him as an "uberfamous comedian and known good guy." 

Perfect, honestly. 

Article continues below

Robin Lord Taylor

David Buchan/Variety/Shutterstock

Welcome the Penguin

Gotham's Robin Lord Taylor will recur as Will, a personable guy who deals with "unsavory sorts" as part of his job and finds himself in a bad situation. Aside from Forty, he's the only main character there are still no photos of, which might mean something or it might mean nothing. 

You, Penn Badgley, Netflix

Lifetime

Joe's Past Could Return

Just because Joe has framed Dr. Nicky and moved across the country doesn't mean Beck and Peach's murders (and Benji's and....) couldn't come back to haunt him. EP Sera Gamble reminded THR that Peach's family has hired an investigator and there's still probably evidence in her house. 

"If you look at every act of violence that he does in season one, that is potentially something that could come back and bite him," Gamble said. "And Dr. Nicky is in prison and he is ardently protesting his innocence." 

Gamble couldn't promise John Stamos will return, but said the writers have been "talking a lot about the character."  

You, Penn Badgley, Netflix

Netflix

Straying From the Book

Season one deviated from Caroline Kepnes' book in a few small ways, most notably by keeping Candace alive. Season two will be a mix of staying with the book and following that Candace story somewhere new. 

"There's a lot of great story in the second book that we're going to be able to do, but in our way," Gamble told TVLine. "Even though some of the changes we made in Season 1 seemed small at the time, they were fundamental. Every little change we make to a character is a butterfly flapping its wings and causing a hurricane in Season 2." 

Article continues below

You, Penn Badgley, Netflix

Lifetime

Joe Will Keep Being Garbage

In that same interview with THR, Gamble described Joe as a "very interesting, particular kind of guy who thinks that he is—what's the word for it? Maybe 'woke.'"

"He thinks he really understands women. He thinks that he is such an incredible ally," she continued. "I think that can be one of the most dangerous positions of all when you're entitled and when you're not entirely self-aware about why you do the things that you do... So I don't know, we're having a lot of fun being subversive with the story, and that will continue." 

And we will continue to remind you that Joe is a serial killer, just for those of you who keep getting too distracted by Penn Badgley's face to remember that. 

You season two arrives December 26 on Netflix. 

Trending Stories

Latest News
Making It

Making It and More: The Best Comfort Food TV Currently on the Air

Nick Offerman & Amy Poehler Play 'Making It' Game

Nick Offerman & Amy Poehler Dish on "Making It" Season 2

Prince Charles, Diana, Princess of Wales, Prince William

See The Crown's Prince William With Emma Corrin's Princess Diana in Season 4

A Christmas Prince: The Royal Baby

Here's Everything Coming to Netflix in December 2019

Awkwafina Is Nora From Queens

The First Trailer for Awkwafina's New Comedy Central Show Will Make You Laugh

Watchmen

Clues About the Big Watchmen Reveal Were There This Whole Time

TAGS/ TV , Top Stories , Entertainment , Apple News , VG
  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.