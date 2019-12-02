Why The Weeknd's Song About Selena Gomez May No Longer Be Happening

In the chorus, The Weeknd sings about going back to his "old ways" after feeling heartbroken and going through tough times. "Why? 'Cause I'm heartless. And I'm back to my ways 'cause I'm heartless / All this money and this pain got me heartless / Low life for life 'cause I'm heartless."

He goes on: "I lost my heart and my mind / I try to always do right / I thought I lost you this time / You just came back in my life."

Now, fans didn't have a hard time drawing parallels between that last lyrics since the two recently reunited in October, two months after they split.

"Bella and Abel have been in touch the last couple of weeks and have been working on their relationship," a source told E! News in October. "Initially, Abel reached out to Bella first checking in to say hello, and she agreed to meet up with him."

"There was no love lost between the two Abel just had a few things he needed to work on and his focus was elsewhere," the source added. "They are in a better place right now but are trying to keep things on the down-low. They both want to be more private about it this time around."

Now, with some new music already out and more on the way, fans will just have to wait and see if any of it will continue to reference Bella or if we'll also hear about Selena.