Nicole Richie, Martha Stewart & More Celebs Share Holiday Gift Guides in E!'s Countdown to Christmas Shoppable Advent Calendar

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!

Countdown to Christmas, E!'s very first shoppable advent calendar, is here! In addition to our regular 2019 Holiday Gift Guides, we have 22 exclusive gift guides curated by celebrities and influencers, including Nicole Richie, Neil Patrick Harris, Camila Coelho, RuPaul, Aimee Song, Ayesha Curry, Martha Stewart, Ally Brooke, Emeril Lagasse and many more.

Featuring gifts for her, for him, for kids, for the family and beyond, you're sure to find something celebrity-approved for everyone on your list.

In true advent calendar fashion, a new holiday gift guide will be revealed each day in December, counting down to Christmas—so check back every day!

See the full advent calendar here: E!'s Countdown to Christmas.