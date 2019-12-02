The First Trailer for Awkwafina's New Comedy Central Show Will Make You Laugh

It's Awkwafina's world and we're all just living in it. On the heels of her critically acclaimed starring role in The Farewell (which came after her breakout roles in Crazy Rich Asians and Ocean's 8), she has a new show coming to Comedy Central. And from the looks of it, Awkwafina Is Nora from Queens will fill the hole Broad City left in your heart.

Coming in 2020, the new series created by and starring Awkwafina (whose real name is Nora Lum) is inspired by her real-life upbringing in Flushing, Queens. BD Wong plays her dad, Lori Tan Chinn is her grandmother and Saturday Night Live's Bowen Yang plays her cousin in the series that follows Nora Lin (Awkwafina) and she navigates life and young adulthood in New York City.