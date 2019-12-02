Harry Styles Is Heartbreakingly Sad and Lonely in "Adore You" Video Trailer

Harry Styles has lost his smile and the world is growing darker.

The One Direction star, who is set to release his second solo album Fine Line on Dec. 13, just dropped a trailer for his upcoming "Adore You" video. In the two minute teaser, we see a sad Styles on the island of Eroda, which is "Adore" spelled backwards. As the narrator explains, Eroda is "shaped unmistakably like a frown" and is "home to an all but forgotten fishing village that has had perpetual cloud cover for as long as anyone can remember."

The narrator later refers to Styles as "The Boy," who has been "peculiar" from the "moment he entered the world." We then see Styles' stunning smiling literally set an umbrella on fire.

"No one ever meant to be mean towards him, but in a town grown used to way things were, no one knew what to do with something... different," the narrator says. "They did their very best to ignore it, hoping it would go away, and eventually so did The Boy. He had lost his smile and without it the world grew darker, the wind colder, and the ocean more violent."