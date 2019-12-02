Clues About the Big Watchmen Reveal Were There This Whole Time

Did you expect Watchmen, a show from the co-creator of Lost and The Leftovers and based on the wildly popular and influential comic series of the same name, to not have a big twist? If so, you thought wrong. Warning spoilers follow!

In the Sunday, Dec. 1 episode of Watchmen, "An Almost Religious Awe," viewers learned that the mythical Dr. Manhattan has been on screen all this time, masquerading as Cal Abar (Yahya Abdul-Mateen II), the husband of Regina King's Angela Abar. Yep. Minds. Blown.

How and why Dr. Manhattan became Cal will be revealed, but for now, everyone is just soaking up the shocking reveal. And of course there were clues the whole time. For example, the, uh, sex tool that Laurie Blake (Jean Smart) was seen with earlier in the season is called Excalibur and modeled after her ex, Dr. Manhattan. Ex. Cal. Abar.