Nick Offerman Teaching the Sesame Street Cast How to Make Ornaments Will Melt Your Heart

Nick Offerman, can you tell us how to get our Christmas tree decorated?

In an appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show airing Monday, the Parks and Recreation alum put his expert crafting skills to work as he taught the cast of Sesame Street, host Kelly Clarkson and fellow guest Kellie Pickler how to make homemade string art ornaments!

Donning their safety goggles, Offerman walked Big Bird, Elmo, Abby Cadabby, Cookie Monster, Oscar the Grouch and the two American Idol alums through the craft, which he noted "are something that are fun to make with grown-ups and kids."

To create these stringy decorations, Offerman, Clarkson and Pickler each had their own crafting stations. At Offerman's spot stood Elmo, looking on curiously as the actor made his ornament. Big Bird and Abby Cadabby stood with Pickler and Clarkson was joined by Cookie Monster. Oscar the Grouch, of course, just hung out in his trashcan between the tables.

"You need five things," Offerman continued, adding in a tease for Cookie Monster. "A slab of wood. It's cookie-shaped. Don't mean to be misleading. Some small nails, a hammer, a template and some string."