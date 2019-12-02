Relive Chrissy Teigen's Best Clapbacks: From Donald Trump Twitter Feuds to Mommy-Shamer Showdowns

Chrissy Teigen doesn't have time for haters.

The 34-year-old actor clapped back at a critic this weekend after the social media user commented on her Thanksgiving post.

It all started when Teigen posted a picture of her two kids, Luna Simone Stephens (3) and Miles Theodore Stephens (1), hanging out with a few members from the family's household staff.

"Grateful for people that make our dysfunctional house functional," she captioned the snapshot.

After seeing the post, a commenter wrote, "AKA 'thankful for my household staff of chefs and nannies.'" Still, Teigen wasn't afraid to shut down any trolls.

"Literally just said that but you sure got me," she replied.

In fact, Teigen has always been honest about her team.

"I hate pretending that we do it on our own," the cookbook author recently told Vanity Fair. "We have daytime help, nighttime, weekend. I don't know how my mom did it."