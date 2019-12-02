Relive Chrissy Teigen's Best Clapbacks: From Donald Trump Twitter Feuds to Mommy-Shamer Showdowns

by Elyse Dupre | Mon., Dec. 2, 2019 7:44 AM
Chrissy Teigen doesn't have time for haters.
The 34-year-old actor clapped back at a critic this weekend after the social media user commented on her Thanksgiving post.
It all started when Teigen posted a picture of her two kids, Luna Simone Stephens (3) and Miles Theodore Stephens (1), hanging out with a few members from the family's household staff.
"Grateful for people that make our dysfunctional house functional," she captioned the snapshot.
After seeing the post, a commenter wrote, "AKA 'thankful for my household staff of chefs and nannies.'" Still, Teigen wasn't afraid to shut down any trolls.
"Literally just said that but you sure got me," she replied.
In fact, Teigen has always been honest about her team.
"I hate pretending that we do it on our own," the cookbook author recently told Vanity Fair. "We have daytime help, nighttime, weekend. I don't know how my mom did it."
This wasn't the first time Teigen has put a critic in place. To look back at a few of her most memorable clapbacks, check out the gallery.
After President Donald Trump referred to Teigen as John Legend's "filthy mouthed wife," the Lip Sync Battle host clapped back.
"Lol what a p---y ass bitch," she wrote in one of her tweets. "Tagged everyone but me. An honor, mister president."
After Teigen posted an adorable video of her daughter showing off her negotiating skills, a hater wrote "finally someone brushed her hair" in the comments section. Of course, Teigen wasted no time shutting down the troll.
"@all by herself," Teigen replied, "maybe she can come do your makeup."
John Legend once posted a picture of Teigen bottle-feeding Miles backstage at one of his shows. But when a critic questioned her decision to no longer breastfeed, the celebrity clapped back.
"John never breastfed Miles," she quipped.
In October 2018, a social media user named Heidi criticized a photo of Teigen, calling it "quite frankly, awful."
"At first glance, I didn't recognize you," she wrote. "I know you don't give a damn, but girl if you're going to be magazine cover material, make it worth it."
Teigen then fired back, "Thank you, Heidi. in the future I will try harder to be the best cover model. if you could please send me specific tips and tricks (or past covers you've shot for reference!) that would be so awesome."
Touché!
Teigen has never been afraid to share her political viewpoints, and she's certainly not afraid to respond to people who criticize them.
She proved this to be true when she got into an fiery Twitter war with a user named Debbie.
"Have u ever seen a more epic feud," she wrote.
After a troll called Teigen a "fatty" and "chubby," the cookbook author let the hater know she was unfazed by his mean tweet.
"I hate to say this but…you are not a small person?" she replied. "Also, I don't care about my weight sooooo this does not hurt."
Back in 2014, Teigen blasted social media users who claimed she had "gained weight."
"Honestly f--k you all. Why do I even open anything up to you," she tweeted, later adding: "In what other real life situation would you walk up to someone and tell them they're fat or gained weight? Seriously you are POS. I don't know why I am always surprised when you let me down. I gotta get used to this s--t. It's amazing to me that I am told to get over the a--holes but the a--holes are never told to stop being pieces of s--t. Anyhow over and out."
After an Instagram user asked if Teigen had a "baby bump" in one of her photos, the mother of two set the record straight on why she didn't appreciate the speculation.
"I know you didn't mean to be rude but think twice about asking this," she wrote in reply. "There are people who have trouble conceiving and it hurts every time. I'm not pregnant but would be happy if I were. But I'm happy not to be!"
