Kenya Moore Arriving at Marlo Hampton's Wig Launch With a Marching Band Must Be Seen to Be Believed

There are only some things only Real Housewives can give TV viewers. Like what, you ask? Oh, how about a woman crashing another woman's wig launch with a marching band and her own hair products? Yeah, that. It all happens in the Sunday, Dec. 8 episode of The Real Housewives of Atlanta thanks to Kenya Moore (the GIF and gift that keeps on giving).

Marlo Hampton assembled the ladies of RHOA for her wig launch and tasked NeNe Leakes and Porsha Williams to snatch a wig, put it on a model and achieve the best flat iron curl. As the ladies finish up the competition (Marlo announced Porsha won), in Kenya marches—literally—with her own group promoting Kenya Moore Haircare.

"The hell is this?" Marlo asks.

The hell is this indeed. Do we have another iconic moment on our hands?