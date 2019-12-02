Jacob Elordi Sets the Record Straight on Those Zendaya Romance Rumors

Jacob Elordi is setting the record straight on those Zendaya romance rumors.

The 22-year-old actor weighed in on the speculation during an interview with GQ Australia published Monday.

"She's like my sister," he told the publication.

He also praised his Euphoria co-star and called her "an amazing creative."

"She's super dope to work with," he continued. "She's an incredible artist and a very caring person to all of us. But we're all really close. There is not one weak link in that show. We've spent so much time together and everyone is just so cool to work with. [Creator] Sam Levinson is just a genius and working with him, it was just like electricity all the time. I was in awe. Like a kid in a candy shop."

The celebrities, who play Nate Jacobs and Rue Bennett on the HBO hit, sparked romance rumors late last summer after they enjoyed a trip to Greece. The Daily Mail also reported the two recently hung out in Australia, where they were honored at the GQ Men of the Year Awards. The 23-year-old actress was named GQ's Woman of the Year and Elordi was honored as the magazine's TV Actor of the Year.