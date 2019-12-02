Real Housewives of Atlanta's Porsha Williams Announces She's Re-Engaged to Dennis McKinley After Split

It's been a rocky road for Porsha Williams and Dennis McKinley.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta couple had a whirlwind 2018 that included a pregnancy announcement and an engagement. Things took a turn for the heartbreaking in 2019, however, when the pair broke up following the bombshell news that McKinley had cheated on Williams while she was pregnant with their daughter, Pilar Jhena, 9 months. (McKinley's infidelity was revealed on the Bravo reality staple.)

The couple called it quits in June, but were back together by August. And now, Williams has confirmed that they are, indeed, re-engaged.

In a recent appearance on Watch What Happens Live, the reality star told host Andy Cohen, "We're still working it out. We really are. We are re-engaged."

"We are working on our family," the 38-year-old added. Then, Cohen—who had just played a recap video of the cheating drama that unfolded on the show—asked Williams the all-important question. As he said, "Do you trust him?"