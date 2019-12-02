Real Housewives of Atlanta's Porsha Williams Announces She's Re-Engaged to Dennis McKinley After Split

by kelli boyle | Mon., Dec. 2, 2019 5:12 AM
It's been a rocky road for Porsha Williams and Dennis McKinley.
The Real Housewives of Atlanta couple had a whirlwind 2018 that included a pregnancy announcement and an engagement. Things took a turn for the heartbreaking in 2019, however, when the pair broke up following the bombshell news that McKinley had cheated on Williams while she was pregnant with their daughter, Pilar Jhena, 9 months. (McKinley's infidelity was revealed on the Bravo reality staple.)
The couple called it quits in June, but were back together by August. And now, Williams has confirmed that they are, indeed, re-engaged.
In a recent appearance on Watch What Happens Live, the reality star told host Andy Cohen, "We're still working it out. We really are. We are re-engaged."
"We are working on our family," the 38-year-old added. Then, Cohen—who had just played a recap video of the cheating drama that unfolded on the show—asked Williams the all-important question. As he said, "Do you trust him?"
Williams' answer was not a yes. As she revealed, "We're working on our family. It takes time. I love him, and he loves me. And we're doing what's best for our family."
As the star added, "That's really all you can do."
While Williams seemed confident in her response to Cohen, she did make it clear that rebuilding the trust with her fiancé will be an ongoing journey.
As the Real Housewives executive producer said, "You're working on the trust." Williams responded, "Absolutely. Yeah, you have to have trust."
On a lighter note, a fan later asked the reality star if she and McKinley know when their wedding will go down. "Not yet, but it will be next year," she revealed. "But we don't have a set date yet."
She also confirmed that her engagement ring, which fans noticed she started wearing again when she and McKinley got back together this summer, is the same ring he originally proposed with and then demanded she give back.
"Yes, the same ring," Williams admitted, adding with a laugh, "And that was shady, but yes."
(E! and Bravo are both part of NBCUniversal.)
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?