Lizzo Goes Completely Naked For NSFW, At Home Photoshoot

  • By
    &

by kelli boyle | Mon., Dec. 2, 2019 4:00 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet

Lizzoremains 100 percent that bitch.

On Sunday, the "Truth Hurts" singer, clearly feeling herself, posted a series of completely nude photos on Instagram. With the help of her long hair and creative hand placement, the star posed on a luxurious orange velvet couch for the homemade photoshoot, which she gave a Titanic-themed caption. "Paint me like ya French bitch," she wrote.

And it wasn't just the photos she posted! No, the 31-year-old followed the sexy shots up with an equally steamy video. In it, she's seen staring right into the camera lens as she crawls toward it. In her caption, she quipped, "Omw...." It's a whole mood, and her fans are living for it.

As one Lizzo stan commented, "There are no words to describe how next level this is! Thank you for being unapologetic and unafraid. The world needs more Lizzo!!!" Chimed in another, "Who told you to stunt on us like this?!"

Watch

Lizzo Leads 2020 Grammy Nominations With 8

The rapper also shared the photos and videos to her Instagram Story, which fans quickly mimicked with their own interpretations.

Some did some creative Photoshop work, placing Lizzo's nude portrait in front of a renaissance painting, which the star shared to her own story, among others.

Clearly, Lizzo was feeling good as hell yesterday. As she should! The star absolutely dominated 2019 and is starting the new decade as the most nominated artist among the 2020 Grammy nominees, so she has a lot to celebrate.

And why not celebrate in your birthday suit?

Trending Stories

Latest News
Louis van Amstel

DWTS' Louis van Amstel Says a Teacher Told His Son "Homosexuality Is Wrong"

Dakota Johnson, Ellen DeGeneres

The Real Reason Ellen DeGeneres Missed Dakota Johnson's 30th Birthday Party

E-Comm: Cyber Monday Fashion Deals

Cyber Monday 2019 Fashion Deals: Anthropologie, Shopbop, Revolve & More

Liam Hemsworth

Liam Hemsworth Just Learned He's a "Thirst Trap" With Adorable New Picture

Amazon

Best Amazon Cyber Monday Deals 2019

E-Comm: 9 Cyber Monday Beauty Deals

9 Cyber Monday 2019 Beauty Deals That Are Too Good to Pass Up

E-Comm: Holiday Gift Guide, Nicole Richie

Nicole Richie's Holiday Gift Guide 2019

TAGS/ Lizzo , Naked , Sexy , Instagram , Body , 2020 Grammys , Celebrities , Top Stories , Apple News
  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.