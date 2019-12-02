Lizzo Goes Completely Naked For NSFW, At Home Photoshoot

  • By
    &

by kelli boyle | Mon., Dec. 2, 2019 4:00 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet

Lizzoremains 100 percent that bitch.

On Sunday, the "Truth Hurts" singer, clearly feeling herself, posted a series of completely nude photos on Instagram. With the help of her long hair and creative hand placement, the star posed on a luxurious orange velvet couch for the homemade photoshoot, which she gave a Titanic-themed caption. "Paint me like ya French bitch," she wrote.

And it wasn't just the photos she posted! No, the 31-year-old followed the sexy shots up with an equally steamy video. In it, she's seen staring right into the camera lens as she crawls toward it. In her caption, she quipped, "Omw...." It's a whole mood, and her fans are living for it.

As one Lizzo stan commented, "There are no words to describe how next level this is! Thank you for being unapologetic and unafraid. The world needs more Lizzo!!!" Chimed in another, "Who told you to stunt on us like this?!"

Watch

Lizzo Leads 2020 Grammy Nominations With 8

The rapper also shared the photos and videos to her Instagram Story, which fans quickly mimicked with their own interpretations.

Some did some creative Photoshop work, placing Lizzo's nude portrait in front of a renaissance painting, which the star shared to her own story, among others.

Clearly, Lizzo was feeling good as hell yesterday. As she should! The star absolutely dominated 2019 and is starting the new decade as the most nominated artist among the 2020 Grammy nominees, so she has a lot to celebrate.

And why not celebrate in your birthday suit?

Trending Stories

Latest News
90 Day Fiance

Alien Conspiracy Theories and Cold Feet Fill 90 Day Fiancé

Luke Bryan, The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon 2019

Allow Luke Bryan and Jimmy Fallon to Teach You How to Throw An Out of Control Football Party

Adam Levine, Behati Prinsloo

Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo Win Cutest Couple During NBA Date Night

Zendaya, Jacob Elordi

Jacob Elordi Sets the Record Straight on Those Zendaya Romance Rumors

Jim Carrey, The Grinch

Holiday Movie Tournament: Vote for Which Film Is the Best Family Holiday Movie Ever

Tiffany Haddish, The Kitchen premiere

Tiffany Haddish Would Host the 2020 Oscars Under One Important Condition

Porsha Williams, Dennis McKinley

Real Housewives of Atlanta's Porsha Williams Announces She's Re-Engaged to Dennis McKinley After Split

TAGS/ Lizzo , Naked , Sexy , Instagram , Body , 2020 Grammys , Celebrities , Top Stories , Apple News
  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.