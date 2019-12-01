Will & Grace Actress Shelley Morrison Dies at 83

Hollywood has lost a star.

Actress Shelley Morrison has passed away at the age of 83, E! News can confirm.

Morrison's husband, Walter Dominguez, shared a statement about his wife's passing. "[Shelley] passed in Los Angeles this morning at 5:42 am at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center from heart failure, after a brief illness. Shelley had recently celebrated her 83rd birthday."

The 83-year-old star was best known for her role as Rosario Salazar on Will & Grace. She appeared in the beloved television series' original run. In fact, Morrison was only slated to appear in the NBC show for one episode, but her chemistry with Megan Mullally was off-the-charts.

The late actress ended up starring in over 60 episodes during its initial eight-season run.

"Shelley's greatest pride as an actress was in playing the indomitable Rosario, in a comedy series that furthered the cause of social equity and fairness for LGBTQ people," Dominguez's statement read. "She also took pride in portraying a strong, loving yet feisty Latina character. She believed that the best way to change hearts and minds was through comedy."