Will & Grace Actress Shelley Morrison Dies at 83

Hollywood has lost a star.

Actress Shelley Morrison has passed away at the age of 83, Variety reports per The Associated Press.

Morrison's publicist, Lori DeWaal, confirmed the news, according to the publication. DeWaal also revealed the actress died at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles due to heart failure, after suffering from a brief illness.

The 83-year-old star was best known for her role as Rosario Salazar on Will & Grace. She appeared in the beloved television series' original run. In fact, Morrison was only slated to appear in the NBC show for one episode, but her chemistry with Megan Mullally was off-the-charts.

The late actress ended up starring in over 60 episodes during the eight seasons.

"Rosario is one of my all-time favorite characters," Morrison shared, according to Variety per AP. "She reminds me a lot of my own mother, who loved animals and children, but she would not suffer fools. It is very significant to me that we were able to show an older, Hispanic woman who is bright and smart and can hold her own."