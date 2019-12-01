Will & Grace Actress Shelley Morrison Dies at 83

by Alyssa Morin | Sun., Dec. 1, 2019 7:19 PM

Shelley Morrison

Tibrina Hobson/WireImage

Hollywood has lost a star.

Actress Shelley Morrison has passed away at the age of 83, Variety reports per The Associated Press.

Morrison's publicist, Lori DeWaal, confirmed the news, according to the publication. DeWaal also revealed the actress died at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles due to heart failure, after suffering from a brief illness.

The 83-year-old star was best known for her role as Rosario Salazar on Will & Grace. She appeared in the beloved television series' original run. In fact, Morrison was only slated to appear in the NBC show for one episode, but her chemistry with Megan Mullally was off-the-charts.

The late actress ended up starring in over 60 episodes during the eight seasons.

"Rosario is one of my all-time favorite characters," Morrison shared, according to Variety per AP. "She reminds me a lot of my own mother, who loved animals and children, but she would not suffer fools. It is very significant to me that we were able to show an older, Hispanic woman who is bright and smart and can hold her own."

Photos

Celebrity Deaths: 2019's Fallen Stars

Taking to social media, Will & Grace star Sean Hayes shared his condolences and offered a sweet message about his former co-star.

"Such sad news. Our beloved Shelley Morrison passed away today. She was absolutely hilarious and had the biggest heart," he wrote in a heartfelt Instagram post. "She was a part of our Will and Grace family and will be greatly missed. My heart goes out to her husband, Walter and her entire family."

Jenni "JWoww" Farley commented with several crying emojis, "No my heart breaks."

"She was so brilliant," Will & Grace star Brian Jordan Alvarez replied. "Her star shines on!"

It certainly will.

Morrison is survived by her husband and acclaimed writer, Walter Dominguez.

Our thoughts go out to the late actress and her loved ones during this time.

