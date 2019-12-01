Jennifer Lopez's Dazzling Silver Pantsuit Is the Perfect Fashion Inspo for the Holidays

Suited up!

On Sunday evening, Jennifer Lopez took the New York City streets by storm with her chic ensemble. Attending a special screening of Hustlers, which was presented by Will Ferrell, the 50-year-old icon showed up and showed out for the star-studded event.

J.Lo beat the rain and cold weather in the Big Apple wearing a dazzling silver Dolce & Gabbana pantsuit that she paired with a black coat. It was a full-on lewk and the perfect fashion inspiration for the holiday season. As if her outfit wasn't fierce enough, the Marry Me actress went ultra-glam with her hair and makeup.

Naturally, she stuck to her famous contour and signature nude lip for the special screening, as she rocked her go-to beauty look. However, she switched up her hairstyle and opted for old-Hollywood waves and a deep side part.

From her ensemble alone, it was safe to say J.Lo meant business.