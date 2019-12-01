Jana Kramer and Husband Mike Caussin Celebrate Their Son's 1st Birthday

Jana Kramerand husband Mike Caussin are celebrating their youngest son today!

Their little one, Jace Joseph Caussin, turns one today and his party looked like it was a hit.

On Nov. 29, the 35-year-old posted a series of pictures of her bundle joy on Instagram, writing: "And just like that my baby boy is ONE. God knew exactly what he was doing when he blessed us with you. You're my favorite little boy in the world and I'll forever be thankful I'm your momma. #myboy"

In another picture posted earlier this weekend, Kramer wrote: "I know you're 1 Jace, but you will always be my baby. On the way back to Nashville with my one year old for his big birthday party tonight."

Little Jace was all smiles for the camera when it came to posing with her adorable birthday cake that read "Prince Jace."

When it was time to sing happy birthday and blow out the candles, however, his big sister, Jolie Rae Caussin and his momma. His father, on the other hand, played dress up as a toy truck to surprise Jace's little friends.