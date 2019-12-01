Pregnant Chanel Iman Reveals Sex of Baby No. 2

It'll be another girl for Chanel Iman and husband Sterling Shepard.

The 29-year-old pregnant model revealed on her Instagram page on Sunday that she and the 26-year-old New York Giants wide receiver are expecting another daughter, who will join big sister Cali Clay, 1. She posted a photo of her, Shepard and the child at her baby shower, which had a winter wonderland theme.

"Blessed with another baby girl on the way," Iman wrote.

The model showcased her baby bump in a white lace maxi dress at the shower, which featured decor like white, gold and pink balloons, a hot chocolate station, containers of colorful candy and a three-tier naked Sweet Keet cake. Guests wore complimentary pastel pink Le Rose pajamas and received matching purses as party favors.

Iman announced her pregnancy in August.

"Excited to announce we will be a family of four soon," she wrote on Instagram at the time.