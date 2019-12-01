America’s Got Talent Producers and NBC Issue New Statement About Gabrielle Union

The producers of America's Got Talent and distributor NBC said in a statement on Sunday that they're in communication with Gabrielle Union, who was let go from the show after reportedly expressing concern over offensive incidents on the set, to hear more about what she has to say.

Last week, NBC confirmed that the actress and Julianne Houghwould not return to the NBC series after serving as judges for one season. Variety later reported that before their exits, Union urged producers to report to human resources at NBC an offensive joke that guest judge and former Tonight Show host and comedian Jay Leno told on the set. It was not reported. The outlet also said that during her time on the show, Union was given constant notes that her rotating hair styles were "too black" for the series' audience.

"We remain committed to ensuring a respectful workplace for all employees and take very seriously any questions about workplace culture," NBC said in a joint statement with America's Got Talent production companies Fremantle and Syco, founded by show judge and executive producer Simon Cowell. "We are working with Ms. Union through her representatives to hear more about her concerns, following which we will take whatever next steps may be appropriate."