Pete Davidson Reportedly Requires Fans to Sign $1 Million NDA Before His Comedy Shows

Jason Merritt/Radarpics/REX/Shutterstock
Pete Davidson's fans don't think this is a laughing matter.
The Saturday Night Live star is making his fans sign a $1 million non-disclosure agreement before they see his comedy shows, multiple outlets are reporting. And because we live in the age of the internet, one fan who was eager to see his performance in San Francisco before Thanksgiving, showed her Facebook followers screenshots of what the alleged documents entailed.
"I got an email today informing me that in order to see this show I have to sign a non disclosure agreement. In that NDA the signer CANNOT GIVE ANY INTERVIEWS, OPINIONS OR CRITIQUES about it in ANY form whatsoever including blogs, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram or any other social networking," the attendee began her detailed post.
"It also authorizes them to confiscate (including seize & destroy the contents of) any cell phones, cameras or PDAs and that ANY BREACH of the agreement will REQUIRE PAYMENT OF $1 MILLION in damages as well as the legal costs," she continued.
While the fan made it clear that she wasn't upset about phones, cameras or other electronic devices being confiscated during the show, as it's standard practice, she did think the other requirements were a bit "over-the-top."
"I get that comedians are protective of their jokes and don't want their routines rebroadcast, but it's rather Orwellian to not allow anyone to share an opinion on it," the attendee expressed. "Don't perform for the public if you don't want people to have an opinion about it!"
However, Consequence of Sound, who first discovered the news, shared that Pete has been reportedly asking fans to sign NDAs since at least November 7, during his Minneapolis comedy show. And it doesn't appear like they're going away any time soon.
According to Variety, a source confirmed that the 26-year-old star would require fans to sign the NDA ahead of tonight's show in Chicago.
It appears that fans who don't sign the NDA before entering the venue will not get to see Davidson's show, according to the attendee's screenshots. However, fans will allegedly receive a full refund if they opt out of signing the documents.
Pete has yet to address his fans' critiques of his alleged NDAs.