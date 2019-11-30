Kate Middleton and Prince William Will Bring Holiday Cheer to Several Charities for Christmas Special

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are ready to spread some holiday cheer for those who work or volunteer for charities and other organizations during Christmas.

Kate Middleton and Prince William are teaming up with the British TV cooking legend and former judge on The Greatest British Bake Off to bring us A Berry Royal Christmas special—which will be about a lot more than just cooking (but you will see the couple trying their hand at some dishes and special recipes). Set to premiere on BBC One on Dec. 16, Mary Berry will be joined by the Duke and Duchess to go on a number of royal visits to.

The trio will visit a number of charities close to Prince William and Kate's heart.

The official Instagram account for the royal couple posted several pictures of what the public can expect from A Berry Royal Christmas. "The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have joined forces with cookery legend Mary Berry to prepare festive food to thank all those working and volunteering over the Christmas period," the Instagram caption read.

Further, Mary will join Kate behind the scenes to learn more about her "commitment to the early years in raising the next generation of happy, healthy children."

The 84-year-old food writer will also join Prince William to visit The Passage organization—London's largest voluntary sector resource center for homeless people—which has "helped over 130,000 people in crisis through its resource center, homelessness prevention projects and two innovative accommodation services."