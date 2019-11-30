The Pussycat Dolls Reunite Onstage With an Epic Performance of Their New Song

Dymond/Thames/Syco/Shutterstock
by Alyssa Morin | Sat., Nov. 30, 2019 3:40 PM
Dymond/Thames/Syco/Shutterstock
Whatcha Think About That?
The Pussycat Dolls made everyone's hearts flutter when they hit the stage during The X-Factor: Celebrity finale on Saturday in London, England. As if that weren't exciting enough, the female group not only performed lived for the first time in nearly a decade but they debuted a new song, "React."
"It's good to be back with my girls," Nicole Scherzinger shared in an Instagram post of the epic reunion, alongside a video of their performance.
The 41-year-old star, who is also a judge on the competition series, was joined onstage by fellow members: Ashley Roberts, Kimberly Wyatt, Jessica Sutta and Carmit Bachar.
"We just wanna say we love you... and we're back baby," Nicole told the crowd with her ladies standing right next to her. Along with debuting their latest single, the female group performed their iconic tunes, including "Buttons," "When I Grow Up" and, of course, "Don't Cha."
Noticeably missing from the group on Saturday, was Melody Thornton.
"I love my girls, I miss touring with them, we had the best times together. But I can't confirm anything right now," Nicole told E! News' Jason Kennedy last month. "Because I'm so busy, I'm doing three different shows on three different continents."
However, during that interview, The Masked Singer judge said she "wouldn't rule" out a reunion.
Luckily for fans of the iconic group, they plan to return to the stage together very soon. The Pussycat Dolls will kick off their upcoming tour in April 2020.
You can watch their epic performance in the video above!
