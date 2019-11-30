Rami Malek and Lucy Boynton Are All Smiles Enjoying a Black Friday Date Night

  • By
    &

by Pamela Avila | Sat., Nov. 30, 2019 2:55 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Rami Malek, Lucy Boynton

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

Black Friday shopping is out and a Black Friday date night is so in

On Friday, Nov. 30, Rami Malek and Lucy Boynton were all smiles while sitting courtside at the Los Angeles Lakers basketball game at the Staples Center. 

While the two usually opt to stray away from the public eye when it comes to showing some PDA, the two looked head over heels with each other as they watched the basketball game. The Bohemian Rhapsody co-stars watched the Lakers play against the Washington Wizards and take home on the win with a score of 125-103. 

The 25-year-old actress was wearing a long black mock turtleneck dress paired with black tights and platform shoes while the 38-year-old actor was wearing an all-black suit with a red sweatshirt underneath and matching black platform shoes as well. Can you say relationship goals? 

Recently, the two lovebirds have opened up about their relationship on separate occasions during interviews with several publications. 

Photos

Rami Malek & Lucy Boynton's Cutest Moments

In August, the two gave a rare glimpse into their private romance

For his interview with GQ, Malek headed into a local Goop shop in New York to purchase a gift for his lovely girlfriend. While the two weren't necessarily celebrating any special occasion, Malek simply wanted to show Boynton how much he cared. As a little joke, the actor grabbed a container of Schmidt's Jasmine Tea deodorant and a gold chain with a crescent-shaped pendant then asked the salesperson to place the deodorant in a jewelry box and the necklace in an informal shopping bag. 

"Good. this will be funny," Malek said during the interview. "She'll think I'm being goofy." 

While the two first kept their relationship under wraps, Malek kissed Boynton after being named Best Actor at the 2019 Oscars. That night, he also admitted she had captured his heart during his acceptance speech. 

But despite their recent show of PDA, Boynton still prefers to keep details of their relationship private. 

"I had an interview recently where I was asked such crude and candid questions about my relationship," the actress said during an interview with The Cut. "It kind of forced me to pull way back."

Later in August, during the 2019 Venice Film Festival made a rare red carpet appearance together and put their romance on display. 

Trending Stories

Latest News
Pussycat Dolls, Nicole Scherzinger, The X Factor

The Pussycat Dolls Reunite Onstage With an Epic Performance of Their New Song

Shawn Mendes, 2019 American Music Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

Shawn Mendes Cancels Brazil Concert Due to Illness

Kim Kardashian, Chicago West, Tokyo, Japan, Instagram

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Return to Japan for a Thanksgiving Family Trip

Miley Cyrus, Cody Simpson

Cody Simpson Celebrates Thanksgiving With Miley Cyrus and Her Family for the First Time

Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott Reunite Over Thanksgiving Holiday

Kaley Cuoco, 2019 InStyle Awards, Arrivals, Fashion Police Widget

Kaley Cuoco Celebrates ''Coolest Birthday to Date'' in Bangkok

Jenelle Evans, Kids, Barbara Evans, Jace, Ensley, Kaiser, Cracker Barrel, Twitter

Jenelle Evans Takes Kids to Cracker Barrel on First Thanksgiving After Breakup

TAGS/ Rami Malek , Celebrities , Entertainment , Life/Style , Top Stories , Apple News
  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.