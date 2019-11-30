Jenelle Evans Takes Kids to Cracker Barrel on First Thanksgiving After Breakup

Jenelle Evansand her family spent their Thanksgiving away from home, and for the first time in at least four years, away from her ex-husband, David Eason.

The 27-year-old former Teen Mom 2 star and her mom, Barbara Evans, treated her kids, sons Jace, 10, and Kaiser, 5, and daughter Ensley, 2, to an all-American holiday dinner at a Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in Nashville. Bring on the all-you-can-eat biscuits!

One of the restaurant's waitresses, Gabrielle Smith, posted on Twitter on Friday a photo of the family posing with her and two co-workers, writing, "Hey Yall ! Got to take care of @PBandJenelley_1 and her family on my BUSY shift @CrackerBarrel in Nashville on Thursday...Such an amazing nice family plus barb was there...I hope my service was wonderful !"

Jenelle retweeted her and wrote earlier, "Happy Thanksgiving! Thankful for the amazing kids I have and grateful for finally finding happiness within myself."

Gabrielle told E! News that they arrived around 3 p.m. and were "all wonderful and sweet." The group ordered off the Thanksgiving menu and Jenelle seemed happy to be enjoying dinner with her family.