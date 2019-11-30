Rihanna and ''Legend'' Paul McCartney Have the Cutest ''RihUnion'' on a Plane

They're Four Five Seconds from take-off...

Sometimes you run into a former Beatles member in the most unexpected of places. In Rihanna's case, the designer and businesswoman ran into Paul McCartney on a flight. Last night, the "Don't Stop the Music" singer took to Instagram to post a series of videos on her story of her running into the one and only Mr. McCartney.

It was a classic post-holiday reunion.

"I'm about to put you on blast, Mr. McCartney," Rihanna can be heard saying while laughing, pointing her phone camera to the legend. "How are you on my flight?"

"What's going on here? Who is this filming me?" McCartney playfully replies as she stands over Rihanna's seat.

"Who is this peasant filming this legend?!" the "Love on the Brain" songstress jokingly replies. Like a true visionary, Rihanna also coined the hashtag #RihUnion to commemorate her run-in with the 77-year-old musician.