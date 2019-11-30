Chrissy Teigen Trolls John Legend With Hilarious Thanksgiving Holiday Onesie

  • By
    &

by Corinne Heller | Sat., Nov. 30, 2019 8:44 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet

Well played again, Chrissy Teigen.

During the Thanksgiving holiday, the Lip Sync Battle star and model trolled her husband John Legend in a hilarious way. She and two friends wore short-sleeve onesies bearing People's recent magazine cover declaring the singer the Sexiest Man Alive for 2019.

"Great pic guys we all look great!!! @bronwynreedofficial @chefpaulbarbosa," Teigen wrote on her Instagram page on Black Friday, alongside a photo of the three sitting with her and Legend's youngest child, son Miles, 1, who did not wear a matching onesie.

"Stunning," the singer commented.

Teigen and Legend, who are also parents to daughter Luna, 3, spent the Thanksgiving holiday with both friends and family.

Teigen has often trolled her husband publicly.

In 2018, after the singer achieved EGOT status, Teigen made an Arthur reference.

Earlier this month, she pranked Legend on The Ellen DeGeneres Show by carrying out the series' recurring jump scare.

Watch

Chrissy Teigen on Luna Making Her Iconic Meme Face

And of course, Teigen has often trolled her husband on Twitter.

Chrissy Teigen, Friends, Onesies, Miles, Instagram

Instagram / Chrissy Teigen

E! News returns weekday mornings at the beginning of 2020!

Trending Stories

Latest News
Black Friday, Crowds

Black Friday 2019 Deals That Are Still Available

Leonardo Dicaprio, Amazon Fire

Leonardo DiCaprio Denies Financing Amazon Fires After Brazil's President's Accusation

E-Comm: Cyber Monday Deals You Can Get Now

14 Amazing Cyber Monday 2019 Deals You Can Actually Get Now

Karl Cook, Kaley Cuoco, 2019 Golden Globes, Couples

After the Big Bang: Inside Kaley Cuoco and Karl Cook's Next Chapter

Chrissy Teigen

Celebrate Chrissy Teigen's Birthday With Her Best Tweets

Candace Cameron Bure, Hallmark Movies

Is Candace Cameron Bure Really the Christmas Queen? Breaking Down Hallmark's Roster of Leading Ladies

Hailey Bieber, Justin Bieber

Hailey Bieber Has the Best Response to "Funny" Pregnancy Rumors

TAGS/ Chrissy Teigen , John Legend , Couples , Top Stories , Apple News , Funny , Holidays , Thanksgiving
  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.