James Van Der Beek Shares Touching Tribute to Wife Kimberly After Miscarriage

James Van Der Beek says he has "newfound gratitude" for his wife, Kimberly Van Der Beek.

It was just over a week ago that the Dawson's Creek alum shared the heartbreaking news that his wife had suffered a miscarriage. James announced the loss while competing on Dancing With the Stars. After hearing James' devastating news, fans around the world have been sending the family love and support.

In the hours following James' announcement, Kimberly thanked everyone via social media for their love, while also confirming "we lost our baby boy." Kimberly also shared, "I almost lost my life."

On Friday, James took to Instagram to share a photo of his wife resting after Thanksgiving dinner with loved ones. In his tribute post, James also thanked fans for their support after the "really scary" experience.

"In a place of newfound gratitude to have @vanderkimberly in this world today," James began his post. "Got really scary for a minute there - scary enough to wake me up to how much appreciation I have for so many things I just take for granted. Also... thankful for all of you."