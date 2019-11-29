Jenna Dewan and Steve Kazee Are the "Happiest" Matching Couple in Adorable Thanksgiving Photo

Jenna Dewan and Steve Kazee celebrated Thanksgiving with their loved ones.

The Flirty Dancing host and her actor beau, who are currently expecting their first child together, spent time with their family in Santa Barbara, Calif. on Thursday. Photos posted to Dewan and Kazee's Instagram accounts show them striking a pose in matching cream outfits. In one picture, Kazee can be seen cradling Dewan's baby bump.

"Thankful. Hope everyone had a wonderful day with their friends and loved ones!" Kazee captioned the sweet photo with Dewan. "Happy Thanksgiving!"

"We are that couple that matches for our pictures and I'm here for it," Dewan commented on her boyfriend's post, adding clapping and heart emojis.

The couple was also joined at the holiday celebration by her daughter, Everly Tatum, who she shares with ex Channing Tatum. Everly, whose face is intentionally covered by a heart emoji, can be seen in pictures posted to mom Jenna's Instagram.