Jenna Dewan and Steve Kazee Are the "Happiest" Matching Couple in Adorable Thanksgiving Photo

  • By
    &

by Jess Cohen | Fri., Nov. 29, 2019 3:16 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Jenna Dewan, Steve Kazee

Instagram/Jenna Dewan

Jenna Dewan and Steve Kazee celebrated Thanksgiving with their loved ones.

The Flirty Dancing host and her actor beau, who are currently expecting their first child together, spent time with their family in Santa Barbara, Calif. on Thursday. Photos posted to Dewan and Kazee's Instagram accounts show them striking a pose in matching cream outfits. In one picture, Kazee can be seen cradling Dewan's baby bump.

"Thankful. Hope everyone had a wonderful day with their friends and loved ones!" Kazee captioned the sweet photo with Dewan. "Happy Thanksgiving!"

"We are that couple that matches for our pictures and I'm here for it," Dewan commented on her boyfriend's post, adding clapping and heart emojis.

The couple was also joined at the holiday celebration by her daughter, Everly Tatum, who she shares with ex Channing Tatum. Everly, whose face is intentionally covered by a heart emoji, can be seen in pictures posted to mom Jenna's Instagram.

Photos

Stars Celebrate Thanksgiving 2019

"The journey to get a good group picture though," Dewan wrote alongside a series of fun group pics. "Grateful for so much today❤️Happy thanksgiving everyone!!!"

"The happiest," Kazee commented on his leading lady's post.

It was just last week that E! News confirmed that Dewan and ex Tatum had finalized their divorce. The Step Up co-stars announced their separation in April 2018 after eight years of marriage.

Though the divorce has been finalized, it seems as though the former couple is still working out a custody schedule for daughter Everly.

Jenna Dewan, Steve Kazee, Instagram, Comment

Instagram

Earlier this week, E! News obtained documents filed by Tatum, in which he requested for the court to issue orders regarding child custody and visitation of Everly, 6. The duo currently shares joint legal and physical custody of their daughter. In the docs, Tatum put forward terms for Everly's travel as well as taking her out of school, and fairly dividing up holidays with her.

"It's very important to Channing that everything is in writing and laid out very clearly," a source shared with E! News. "They don't want to have any surprises or conflicts over scheduling and if it's figured out ahead of time, they will both have a better idea. It's better for Everly to know what to expect and everyone can plan accordingly." 

And it appears that Dewan only wants the same thing.

"Jenna has been working to provide for her family and to make sure that Everly has a great relationship with her father," an insider told E! News. "Jenna's number one priority is her daughter and her well-being. She wants Everly to have stability and happiness."

Trending Stories

Latest News
Jane Fonda, Arrested

Jane Fonda Isn't Alone: Every Star Arrested in Her Climate Change Protest

Henry Thomas, E.T.

This Epic E.T. Reunion Will Bring Tears to Your Eyes

Zooey Deschanel, Jonathan Scott

Jonathan Scott Professes His Love For Zooey Deschanel During First Thanksgiving Together

Tinsley Mortimer, Scott Kluth

All the Details on RHONY Star Tinsley Mortimer's $300,000 Engagement Ring

13th Annual Go Gala, Robert Pattinson

Robert Pattinson Thinks He's Too "Boring and Old" For Fans To Care About His Work

Caitlyn Jenner, Khloe Kardashian

Caitlyn Jenner Admits She Hasn't Spoken to Khloe Kardashian In "5 or 6 Years"

Ariana Grande, 2018 MTV Video Music Awards

Ariana Grande Celebrates Thanksgiving With Both Her Parents For the First Time in 18 Years

TAGS/ Jenna Dewan , , Couples , Apple News , Thanksgiving , Top Stories
  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.