Nicole Byer Tries Her Hand At Being a Nailed It Contestant In Sneak Peek

by Lauren Piester | Fri., Nov. 29, 2019 9:00 AM

Nicole Byer sure can host Nailed It, but can she nail it herself? 

In today's episode of Netflix's Youtube series Sleighed It, Byer and Sugar Rush Christmas (and Nightly Pop) host Hunter March step behind the counter to try to bake and decorate their own scary mouse cake. We've got a fun clip from the episode, in which Byer tells March he cannot use a paper towel to cheat part of the mouse's fancy coat, even if they're running out of time. 

They also end up having to press their panic button, and head judge Jacques Torres has to come over and save their mouse's head from falling off. To quote Byer: What a treat! What a dream! 

Netflix Unscripted: The Streaming Service's Reality Shows You Need to Be Watching

You can also watch other Netflix talent compete to nail it. Ashley Tisdale and Brent Morin from the new show Merry Happy Whatever competed against each other to make cake pops in the first episode, and Kiernan Shipka, Jacob Batalon, and Isabela Merced from Let It Snow teamed up to build a waffle gingerbread house in the second episode. 

Byer and March have a particularly tough job to do, as they get to compete against renowned pastry chef and co-host of Sugar Rush Christmas Adriano Zumbo. Candace Nelson, judge of Sugar Rush Christmas, joins Torres for the judging. 

A new season of Nailed It Holiday is currently available to stream on Netflix, and if you haven't watched it yet, you are in for some good giggles. 

