Nicole Byer Tries Her Hand At Being a Nailed It Contestant In Sneak Peek

Nicole Byer sure can host Nailed It, but can she nail it herself?

In today's episode of Netflix's Youtube series Sleighed It, Byer and Sugar Rush Christmas (and Nightly Pop) host Hunter March step behind the counter to try to bake and decorate their own scary mouse cake. We've got a fun clip from the episode, in which Byer tells March he cannot use a paper towel to cheat part of the mouse's fancy coat, even if they're running out of time.

They also end up having to press their panic button, and head judge Jacques Torres has to come over and save their mouse's head from falling off. To quote Byer: What a treat! What a dream!