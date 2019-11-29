All the Details on RHONY Star Tinsley Mortimer's $300,000 Engagement Ring

by Jamie Blynn | Fri., Nov. 29, 2019 11:56 AM
Tinsley Mortimer has a lot to be grateful for this Thanksgiving.
Earlier this week, E! News exclusively revealed that the Real Housewives of New York and her on, off love Scott Kluth are engaged. The CEO of Coupon Cabin proposed to a stunned Tinsley outside the Chicago Water Tower, with Christmas carolers serenaded the couple during their big moment. Taking to Instagram, Tinsley shared the adorable moment Scott got down on one knee, writing, "I always knew it was you!!!!"
And now, fans are getting their first look at her impressive new piece of bling. While celebrating the holiday together at Chicago's John Hancock Center, the 44-year-old posted a snap of her kissing her new fiancé—and showing off her enormous engagement ring, which James Schultz, co-founder of James Allen, estimates to be worth between $200,000 and $300,000.
"It looks about 5.5-7 carats," he details to E! News. "It appears to be a rose gold solitaire set with an elongated oval diamond."
Which certainly looks perfect on her hand. The ring "complements Tinsley's long, elegant fingers," celebrity jeweler Jack Solow shares. "To my eye, the diamond looks to be a beautifully shaped oval in the 8 to 10 carat range."
For Tinsley, a happily ever after with Scott is a fairytale come to life. Though the on-again, off-again duo split once more in May 2018, they revealed they had reconciled in October.
"Somewhere over the rainbow skies are blue," she wrote on Instagram at the time, tagging Scott. "And the dreams that you dare to dream really do come true."
—Reporting by Beth Sobol
