Caitlyn Jenner Admits She Hasn't Spoken to Khloe Kardashian In "5 or 6 Years"

by Jamie Blynn | Fri., Nov. 29, 2019 10:31 AM

This family rift runs deep.

While speaking to her campmates on the U.K. reality show I'm a Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here, Caitlyn Jenner revealed that of all her children, Khloe Kardashian has had the hardest time accepting her transition.

"I went through every kid and Khloe, for some reason, was pissed off about something through the whole process," the 70-year-old admitted. "It's been five or six years and I really haven't talked to her since."

"We were really close," she continued. "I raised her since she was five years old. I really don't know what her issues are."

In the past, however, Khloe has been adamant that it was not Caitlyn's transition that upset her, but rather how the Olympian had disrespected Kris Jenner in her Vanity Fair interview and tell-all book The Secrets Of My Life.

"I think Caitlyn should take pride in everything she's doing and the strength that it takes to do what she's doing on such a public platform," Khloe has said. "With that being said, Caitlyn does not need to tear anybody else down to build herself up."

Watch

Caitlyn Jenner on Daughter Kylie's Wildly Successful Line

Alas, this wasn't the only tea Caitlyn was spilling on Thursday night's episode of the reality competition. When asked how her super famous family stays safe, she admitted they go "everywhere" with security detail, especially daughter Kylie Jenner

"I bet you Kylie will spend anywhere between $300,000 and $400,000 a month on security," Caitlyn revealed. "It's a big operation." (Allow us to do the math for you. If that's the price tag, the billionaire beauty mogul is spending more than $4 million on safety alone.)

Still, to the E! reality stars having body guards is simply the norm. "It's sad but they have been doing it forever," Caitlyn added. "They like having the security guys there."

